Theodore John ‘Ted’ Bush

Theodore John "Ted" Bush, 71, of Fortson, Ga., died unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, Ga.

He was born Nov. 25, 1948, in Ladysmith, Wis. His parents were Cleo (Turner) Bush and Owen Bush. Ted grew up in Hibbing and graduated from Hibbing High School in 1967. After graduation, he joined the US Army, retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant after 22 years of service. Following that, he worked for many years as an expert cabinet maker, retiring in 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, of Fortson, Ga.; his son, Jeffery (Sarah) Miles of Kansas City, Mo.; daughters, Marilyn (Jeff Eiffert) Miles of Farmington, Minn., and Kimberly (Brad) Fehringer of Harris County, Ga.; grandchildren: Caleb Eiffert, Jakob Eiffert, Sophia Miles and Olivia Owens; sister, Nancy (Dennis) Olds of Hibbing; brother, Alan (Nancie) Bush of Little Canada, Minn.; sister-in-law, Carol Ann Jones; several nieces and nephews; and his dog, Samson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Linda Bush.

Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. EST on Thursday, Jan. 9, at McMullen Funeral Home Chapel in Columbus, Ga.

Burial: Will be at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery in Alabama.

To plant a tree in memory of Theodore Bush as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries