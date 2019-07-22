Terry Kusi, 65, of Marble, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
He was born April 22, 1954, to Leo and Inez (Hansen) Kusi in Grand Rapids. Terry was a 1972 graduate of Greenway High School and later attended St. Cloud Vocational Technical School graduating with a degree in Instrumentation Technology in 1974. Terry also received his Special Engineer’s License and Electric Motors/Controls Certification from Hibbing Area Technical Institute and his Welding Certification from Itasca Junior College. Terry worked for six years at US Steel as an associate technician and for four years as a bus driver. He was a volunteer firefighter and secretary for the Marble Fire Department and the Treasurer for Grace Lutheran Church for seven years. He was also a member of the Marble Civic Club. Terry loved the outdoors through camping, fishing, hunting and snowmobiling. He also enjoyed woodworking, working with his hands, attending auctions, flea markets, and collecting antiques.
He is survived by his sisters, Constance (Alan) Kotula of Eden Prairie, Minn., Kathleen (Steve) Ivanca of Eagan, Minn., Amy (Jeff) Nelson of West Fargo, N.D.; his nieces and nephews, Alexander (Hilary) Kotula, Maxwell (Rachael) Kotula, Kevin Ivanca, Sarah (Aaron) Whitmore, and Zachary and Elizabeth Nelson; great-nephew and nieces; Samuel and Scarlett Kotula, and Ada Whitmore; and extended relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo L. in 2011, and Inez (Hansen) Kusi in 2019; and his sister, Julia Amanda in 1963.
Funeral: Services for Terry will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at Grace Lutheran Church in Marble. The Rev. Jeffrey Kyler will officiate.
Visitation: Will be one hour prior to the memorial service at the church on Monday.
Burial: Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery of Coleraine at a later date.
Arrangements are with Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.
