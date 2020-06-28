Terri Joy Skalsky

Terri (Sam) Skalsky passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, after her long struggle with breast cancer.
Terri is survived by her husband, Rick; daughters, Jennifer (Brownlee) Johnston and Ashley Brownlee; stepchildren, Brandon Skalsky, Rikki Lea (Skalsky) Nash and Katherine (Skalsky) Niemann. By her side was her mother, Joyce Olson; brother, Keith Olson; sisters, Patty (Olson) Pocernich, Penny (Olson) Feltus and Sherri (Olson) Warren. Other loving and close family members were also by her bedside.
Funeral: A celebration for Terri will be announced to the family and friends. She was loved by all.
Arrangements by the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
