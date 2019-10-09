Suzanne Edmonds, 58, of Hibbing, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Cornerstone Villa in Buhl.
Susie was born April 5, 1961, to Esther B. “Happy” Edmonds (Poirier) and Richard Edmonds. She was married to George Frand and had three beautiful daughters: Rachel, April and Ashlee Frand.
Susie worked in various factory and labor jobs. She enjoyed arts and crafts. She relished phone time with family and friends. She adored the holidays, cooking, decorating, and making memories with family and friends. She loved taking long drives during Christmas to look at all the lights. Her favorite outdoor enjoyment was going to McCarthy Beach. There she would build fires, have barbeques, fish, and spent a lot of time with family.
She is survived by daughters: Rachel Frand of St. Paul, April Frand of Miami, Ashlee Frand of Minneapolis; seven grandchildren: Devon Frand of Minneapolis, Iszara Jackman of St. Paul, Shaelin Frand of St. Paul, Samarah Roberts of Minneapolis, Jaylee Creasy of Minneapolis, Shay Frand of Bemidji; two sisters; two brothers; 10 nieces and nephews, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and good friend and helper, Nikki Rose.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Joanne Petrangelo; brother, Garry Edmonds; sister-in-law, Debbie Edmonds; ex-husband, George Frand; grandson, Kayden Frand; mother, Esther “Happy” Edmonds; father, Richard Edmonds; and uncle, Ron Edmonds.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life party for Susie at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Homer Tavern, 2213 First Ave., Hibbing.
Condolences may be sent to Ashlee Frand, P.O. Box 18643, Minneapolis, MN 55418.
