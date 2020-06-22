Susan Veronica Brown

Susan V. Brown, 84, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Wellstead of Rogers Home in Rogers, Minn.
She was born March 22, 1936, to Frank and Veronica Kleffman in Hibbing. Susan worked for ISD 701 in the Community Education Office. Her main occupation was being a mom. She always made sure her family was well taken care of, and they always came first. Susan was a devoted member of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Hibbing. She was an active member, and the church was very important to her.
She is survived by her three children, Michael (Diane) Brown, Hibbing, Robert (Ellen) Brown, St. Francis, Minn., and Thomas (Victoria) Brown, Kansas City, Mo.; and her five beloved grandchildren: Sarah Brown, Minneapolis, Richard (Kelsey) Brown, Hibbing, Jon Brown and Jack Brown, both of St. Francis, and Veronica Brown, Kansas City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Dickie” Brown in 2009; parents, Frank and Veronica Kleffman; and her brother, Terry Kleffman.
Funeral: Services for Susan will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Jeremy Bock will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.
Visitation: Will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Saturday.
Burial: Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
