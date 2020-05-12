Susan Jean Anderson, 64, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her home in Hibbing.
She was born Dec. 28, 1955, to Frank and Marilyn Chamernick (Rushfeldt) in Hibbing where she remained a lifelong resident. Sue worked her entire career for the Manney’s Shopper in Hibbing, where she started at the young age of 11. Sue was a loving and dedicated woman. She was passionate about spending time with her grandchildren and caring for her beloved pets and grandpets. Sue was a huge fan of dirt track racing and co-hosting her annual Halloween party with granddaughter, Olivia, was her favorite tradition. Sue will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her husband, Scott Anderson of Hibbing; children, Michelle Mackie of Hibbing, Michael Mackie Jr. (Becky Ivanca) of Hibbing, and Nicholas Mackie (Kasey Timmerman) of Hibbing; stepchildren, Shawn (Molly) Anderson of Andover, and Brian Anderson of Chisholm; grandchildren, Alexis, Destiny, Abel, Olivia and Morgan; step grandchildren, Lucy, Nolan and Evie; mother, Marilyn Chamernick of Hibbing; siblings, Frank (Cindy) Chamernick of Hibbing, Gail Chamernick of Hibbing, Peter Chamernick of Hibbing, David (Sandy) Chamernick of Hibbing, Paula (Mike) Hager of Cook, James Chamernick of Hibbing, and Alison (Matt) Sorenson of Duluth; the father of her children, Michael Mackie Sr.; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Chamernick of Hibbing; and brother, Steven Chamernick of Hibbing.
Funeral: A private burial service will take place. The family plans to celebrate Sue’s life with extended family and friends at a later date.
