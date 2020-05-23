Sue Krznarich passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her home in Apache Junction, Ariz., with her loving husband, Joe and close friend, MJ, by her side.
She was born on Oct. 4, 1946, in Pengilly, Minn. She attended school in Nashwauk and worked for several years in the Nashwauk area before she and Joe retired to Arizona where they have greatly enjoyed living for the last 20 years. Sue was a wonderful cook and loved preparing delicious home cooked meals for Joe and friends who no longer had someone to cook for them. She had several favorite dishes that brought pleasure to those she shared them with.
Sue is survived by two sons, Ted Mackey of Nashwauk and Kenneth Mackey of Tucson, Ariz.; stepchildren, James (Doris) Krznarich of Hibbing, Greg Krznarich of Las Vegas, Nev., Brenda DeNucci of Nashwauk; 15 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; sister, Virginia Kochar, sister, Kathleen (Ernest) Burns, sister Deborah Block; and sister-in-law, Pearl Smith.
Sue was preceded in death by parents, Bridget (St Martin) Smith and Theodore St Martin; brothers, Lawrence Smith, Robert Smith; brother-in-law, Robert Kochar; and sister-in-law, Florence Smith.
Funeral: No services planned at this time.
