Steven Michael Eichorn, 67, lost his battle to cancer on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
Born Sept. 17, 1952, in Grand Rapids, Steve resided in various towns around the Iron Range, including north of Nashwauk before finally settling in Keewatin. Among many other things, Steve thoroughly enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his Harley and above all spending time at home with his wife Judy and their dogs.
Steve is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Ryan Eichorn (Michelle); daughter, Kelli-Jo Thomas (Matt); son, Shad DeGuiseppi (Sabrina); daughter, Dixie Hildeshiem; stepson, Ron Molick (Jo); stepdaughter, Kim Politano; brothers: Jerry, Jeff, Mark, Kenny and Bruce; sisters: Amber, Alese, Gail and Cheryl; as well as 14 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Sr., mother, Louis; and late wife, Nina.
Steve was loved and respected by more people than he could ever realize and will be missed dearly.
Funeral: A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Vene Qua in Keewatin.
