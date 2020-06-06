Steven M. (Batman) Batinich passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the age of 60.
He was born on Oct. 24, 1959.
Batman was a proud brother of the IBEW 294 where he worked as a journeyman electrician for 20 years. Steve loved his toys! Anything with tires on it. Mud trucks, trucks, ATVs, his new side by side, the Mustang, the many jeeps over the years. He is fondly remembered by his friends and family as someone who was generous and caring, always ready to pull someone out of the ditch at all hours day or night. His one regret was not being able to get to know his daughters! They moved to Florida when they were very young. Although our hearts are heavy we know he is at peace in the arms of his Heavenly Father and dancing with the angels.
Steven is survived by wife and life partner, Vicki of 33 years; stepson, Joel Daniels; daughters, Jennifer Fichtner (Matthew) grandaughter Lyla living in Austin, Texas, Kristy Sims (Luke) grandaughter Lillian and grandson Elijah living in Clearwater, Fla.; his beloved aunt and uncle Don and Marge Toivola, many cousins but particularly loved Kelly Johnson (Scott).
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Norma Jean; And George Uremovich and biological father, Andy Batinich.
Funeral: Memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.