Steven F. Oberstar Sr., 70, lifelong resident of Kitzville, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his home.

He was born Oct. 24, 1949, to Frank and Lucille (Gervol) Oberstar in Hibbing. Steve attended Hibbing Schools. Steven proudly served his country with the U.S. Army and the National Guard, and later achieved his Bachelor’s Degree from Bemidji State University. Steve entered the Sacrament of Marriage with Michele on June 9, 1973, in Chisholm. He was employed with US Steel as a blaster. Steven was a past member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hibbing. Steven enjoyed taking walks at the mall, gardening, playing checkers with his brother, telling jokes, and cooking as some of his favorite pastimes.

He is survived by his wife, Michele Oberstar, Kitzville; four children: Stephanie Austin, Bloomington, Ind., Carolee (Lorin) Hagen, Hibbing, Teresa Oberstar, Maple Grove, Minn., and Steven (Gina) Oberstar Jr., Hibbing; two siblings, Lucy (Dennis) Debeltz Sr., Babbitt, and Rose (Roger) Anderson, Kitzville; six grandchildren: Tylor Oberstar, Melodi Haugen, Brielle Oberstar, Oden Oberstar, Kyleighanne Hagen, and Shea Oberstar; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Debeltz; brother, Frank Oberstar; and his brother-in-law, Jack Debeltz.

A gathering of family and friends for Steven will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

