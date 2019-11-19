Steve Radika, 94, pret n’ere 95, of Hibbing, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Chisholm.
He was born on Nov. 23, 1924, in Hibbing. He served his country in the Marine Corps as a member of the first wave of the First Marine Division in Okinawa, Japan, during World War II. He was wounded in battle and received a Purple Heart for his service.
He always had a twinkle in his eyes and grin on his face as he told tall tales and enjoyed family time, especially during deer hunting when everyone gathered for a venison feed at his “ranch.” He was always one to take care of his “ranch” and could always find something for his family to work on. Never one to mince words, he told it like it was but you knew he loved you when you were around him. He has left his family with a great legacy of having a good work ethic, being content, and taking care of family. He will be remembered by his family as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and an American Hero.
He is survived by his children: Kathy (Steve) Mannes of Hibbing, Ron (Linda) Radika of Rice, Minn., Vicki (Dan) Wolff of Hibbing and Colleen Oestreich of Hibbing; grandchildren: Amber (Warren) Kampen of Hibbing, Tom Radika of St. Paul, Minn., Russ (Nicole) Radika of Rice, Minn., Maria Jaynes of Hibbing, Alex Wolff of Detroit Lakes, Minn., Bryan (Angie) Wolff of Hibbing and Steven Oestreich of Hibbing; and great-grandchildren: Jake, Arianna, Bella, Gabby, Maci, Elena, Ellie, and Ben.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Laurel; a grandson, Ron Mannes; and 11 brothers and sisters.
Funeral: Services will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 23, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be held for one hour and a half prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial: Will be held in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing with a “party” to follow at the Silica Volunteer Fire Department on what would have been his 95th birthday.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren: Amber, Tom, Russ, Maria, Alex, Bryan and Steven; and great-grandchild Jake.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to the Northland Freedom Flight to honor military veterans.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.