Stella Marlene Erickson

Stella passed away at the Waterview Pines Nursing home in Virginia, Minn., on
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. She was 87.
Stella was born Feb. 3, 1933, to Ralph and Mary Greenlee. Stella spent her early years in St Joseph, Mo., moving to Buhl, Minn., with her family in 1945.
Stella was a longtime resident of Kitzville. Stella was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Stella is survived by her children: Dennis Erickson (Kitzville), Donald Erickson (Greenbay, Wis.), Carol Allen (Keewatin), Douglas Erickson (Chisholm), Christy (Roger) Andresen (Hibbing); as well as her grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Stella is preceded in death by her son, David Erickson; her parents, Ralph and Mary Greenlee; and her siblings John Greenlee, Virginia Koch, Janet Waycaster, and Gloria Bardeen
Funeral: Per Stella’s request there will be no service.
