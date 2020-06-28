Stanley William Cvar, 92, of Hibbing, passed away quietly at home with his family and caregivers Friday, June 19, 2020.
He was born Dec. 19, 1927, in Chisholm to Frank and Mary (Petrich) Cvar. Stan served in the US Navy during World War II, he enlisted at the age of 15 and was later honorably discharged at the rank of Seaman Second Class. Following his service with the Navy, Stan started his life-work in the mining industry, eventually at Hibbing Taconite and ultimately held the position of Assistant Director of Materials Management until his retirement in 1986. Stan was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm, the Engineers Club, and the American Legion. Stan was a rock hound; his favorite hobby was geology, he was a member of the Mesaba Geological Society, and known to be a Texas snowbird picking rocks. Genealogy was another hobby Stan enjoyed; he compiled an extensive family tree dating back to the 1700s. His early years were passing time at the Slovenian House in Chisholm playing squeeze-box. In his later years Stan would often visit “his spot” at the house, a picnic table next to his wife Lucille’s rosebush where he religiously fed the deer day-old bread.
Stan is survived by his son, William H. (Krista) Cvar Sr. of Hibbing; grandchildren: Jacob Cvar, Justin Cvar, Jeremy Cvar, William J. Cvar, Maria (Carlos) Gaspar, Kristina Cvar, Dannelle (Trevor) Doering; daughter-in-law, Janet Rootes; and extensive great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Lucille A. (Fournier) Cvar; siblings: Frank I. Cvar, Edward G. Cvar, Mary J. Strukel, William L. Cvar, and Harry J. Cvar; children: Stanley H. Cvar, Kathleen A. Klipp, Paul L. Cvar; and infant daughter, Mary A. Cvar.
Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm.
Visitation: Will be held at the church from 9:30 am until the beginning of mass at 11 a.m.
Burial: Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Chisholm immediately following the service.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Chisholm American Legion or NorthStar Hospice.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
