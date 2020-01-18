Stanley “Toby” Oscar Martinson Jr. passed away peacefully in his home on Dec. 23, 2019.
Toby was born Dec. 29, 1950, in Hibbing, to Stanley and Marjorie (Kampsula) Martinson Sr.
Post-secondary training after high school was through the Hibbing Area Vocational Technical Institute where Toby completed the Diesel Mechanic Program. For the majority of his working career, Toby was an active diesel mechanic with Dom-Ex of Hibbing, and he also enjoyed working at NERCC, the North East Regional Correctional Center, as an educator for a short time before he was unable to physically work any longer.
Toby was an advocate of veterans and did serve in the Army branch of the military. Some activities that Toby enjoyed while he was able were hunting, fishing, riding and working on his motorcycles, scuba diving, playing racket ball, and competing in many Karate North tournaments. He also cherished his longtime canine companion, Pepper. He was an avid reader, was passionate about researching and debating, and those who were close understood his notoriously stubborn disposition. Toby was known for his devotion to others and willingness to help many friends and family members in any situation. His family is thoughtfully certain he is riding each of his Harleys in heaven everyday.
Survivors include his children, Angela (Todd) McSorley of Sartell, Minn., and Dawn (Daryl) Bontems of Eveleth; ex-wife and mother of children, Barbara Walicki of Gig Harbor, Wash.; grandchildren, John Martinson, Adela McSorley, Burg McSorley, Sage Martinson, and Rance Churack-Martinson; step-father, Clifford Kampsula; and many nieces and nephews.
Toby was preceded in death by his son, Shawn Martinson; sisters, Marjorie Niederkorn and Anna LaFleur; brothers, James Martinson and Gerald Martinson; mother, Marjorie “Marge” Kampsula and father, Stanley Martinson.
Funeral: A Memorial service will take place Friday, Jan. 24 at 11 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church in Hibbing with a social luncheon afterwards. Pastor Sarah Fike will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
