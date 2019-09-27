Stanley Robert Rutka

Stanley “Stan” Robert Rutka, 93, of Virginia, and former resident of Greaney, Minn., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Stanley was born to Stanley Joseph and Mary Agnes (Krall) Rutka on May 5, 1926 in Duluth. Stan grew up and attended school in Orr, graduating Orr High School in 1944.
Stanley was destined to be a great musician from the start. He began his musical career at the age of 9 on a little 24 bass accordion his father bought him for Christmas. He learned quite a few songs by ear, so his dad took him to Buhl for lessons from Henry Staffaroni. At the age of 15, his dad sent him to New York City to study with the master at the time, Pietro Deiro. At the age of 18, Stan joined the United States Navy, serving honorably for two years during WWII. After his service in the Navy, he went to San Bernardino, Calif., where he joined an 11-piece Country Western band headed by Tennessee Ernie Ford. He was with them for two years, then went to Denver, Colo., to study at the University of Denver Lamont School of Music. He played many Saturday night radio broadcasts of KOA in the mid 60’s and spent over 40 years in Denver playing radio, TV and country clubs. He played back up music for many stars, including Ernie Ford, Rex Allen, Frank Yankovic, Lefty Frizzel and others. Stan has written and published many accordion songs and taught many students while in Denver. He was inducted into the Colorado Polka Hall of Fame in 1979.
Stanley was blessed with two loving marriages. In 1949, he was united in marriage to Lucille Goodin and was blessed with four children. Sadly, Lucille passed away in 1996. He then met and married Dorothy Egger and became part of her family.
Stanley’s love of Northern Minnesota compelled him to move back to Greaney, Minn., in 1987 where he lived for many years before moving to Virginia. He continued to teach music, play in clubs, nursing homes and weddings for many years. On top of being an amazing musician, Stan was a very skilled woodworker. He spent a lot of his time in his woodshop creating custom models and crafts. He enjoyed traveling with Dorothy to many craft shows.
Stan is survived by his daughter, Roxanna Wise of Colo.; Dorothy’s daughters, Carol Egger of Gilbert, Kathy Novakovich of Gilbert, Nancy Leek of Ohio, and Linda Flack of Cook; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Stan was preceded in death by his wives, Lucille Rutka (1996) and Dorothy Egger (2014); sons, Robert (2003), Randy (2011), and Richard (2014); brother, William Rutka; sisters, Mary (at birth), Margaret Prepodnik and Delores Hagen.
Funeral: A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook. Military honors will be accorded by Cook VFW Post #1757 Honor Guard and the Orr American Legion Post #480 Honor Guard.
Visitation: will be held one hour prior to the service.
To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.