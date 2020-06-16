“Slim” Sherman Sirjord, 76, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
He was born March 16, 1944, in Bear Park Twp., Norman County, Minn., the son of Clarence and Sylvia Sirjord. He was united in marriage to Connie Nelson on June 5, 1965 in Hibbing. They were married for 55 years.
A Celebration of Life Service for Slim will be held at a later date.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
