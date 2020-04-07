Shirley J. Hart, of Chisholm, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Serving Hands Assisted Living in Chisholm. A private interment will be held at the Olivet Cemetery in Deer River, and a Celebration of Shirley’s life will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing.

