Shirley Choquette, 89, of Hibbing, died Dec. 6, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Duluth, following a brief illness.
Shirley was born in Stambaugh, Mich., on Aug.t 31, 1930, the daughter of Otto and Ruth (Forsberg) Hanson.
Shortly after she graduated from high school, Shirley married Wally Choquette, her high school sweetheart, and worked as a secretary for the Social Security Administration. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Iron River, Mich. In 1971, Shirley and Wally moved to Hibbing.
Shirley loved her church and community. She was an active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church serving on the Altar Guild and Women’s Circle. Shirley was a member of the Hibbing Area Women’s Club, Hanna Mining Retirees, and Sons of Norway. She was a founding member of the Shirley Club where every member was named Shirley. She greatly enjoyed community concerts, organ recitals, and choral music.
Hospitality and friendship were a focus in her life. She often appeared at the door of a friend with a smile and a plate of goodies or a card as a reminder that she was thinking of them, or she
appreciated them. Her contagious laughter and storytelling were hallmark traits of her personality. She was always going out of her way to be thoughtful and kind. Shirley lived a life of optimism and joy.
Shirley lived at the Hibbing Real Life Cooperative for fourteen years. Her treasured friends there provided Shirley with a sense of community and support. She loved living there among friends new and old.
The family would like to thank Dr. Amy Hilde-Philips and the staff at the Hibbing Family Medical Clinic, the staff of St. Luke’s Hospital and Clinic, and the Fairview Range Medical Center for the excellent and compassionate care provided over the years.
She is survived by children: Mike (Annette) of Blaine, Minn., Dave (Nancy) of Duluth, Minn., and Lisa (Rick) Nelson of Minneapolis; grandchildren: Jessica and Matthew Choquette, Christopher (Emily Genung), Andrew, Ellen Choquette, Sam and Tommy Nelson; and great-grandson, Teddy Choquette.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Wally; and her brother, Bob Hanson.
Funeral: Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Hibbing MN, or Friends of the Hibbing Public Library.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
