Shirley A. Mesich, 89, lifelong resident of Hibbing died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing.
Due to the growing concern regarding the COVID-19 Virus, the Mesich family has decided to postpone services for Shirley until further notice.
At this time, please respect the family’s wishes with regards to their privacy. They do not wish to be visited or brought any food or gifts to the home at this difficult time. Thank You.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Shirley, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
