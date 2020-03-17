At the Kinney family’s request, due to current events, the memorial service for Shirley Kinney on Thursday, March 19, 2020, will be planned for a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm.

