Shirley A. Kinney, 89, of Chisholm, died Sunday, March 4, 2020, at Heritage Manor Health Care Center in Chisholm.
She was born on November 25, 1930, in Eveleth, to James and Barbara (Austin) Waits. She was a lifelong Iron Range resident. She loved playing Bingo, going to the Hibbing stock car races, camping and traveling.
She survived by her children, Gary, Sharon Stanaway (Bruce), Gail Ann (Randy) Daniels; grandchildren, Barb (Ron) Erjavec, Michael Lee (Tina) Kinney, Derrick (Jen) Kinney, Koreen (Brad) Sokoloski, Trisha Jo Kinney, Carrie Jo Wald, Brian and Jake Kinney; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; foster brothers, Richard Weidenan, Brad and Scott Peterson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; children, Jim and Mary Beth Kinney, Bruce and Darrel Kinney; daughter-in-law, Sharon Kinney; and sister, Betty (Keith) Celley.
Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, in Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel in Chisholm with Rev. Steve Tomberland officiating.
Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Inurnment: Will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
To sign the guestbook online and to leave a memorial message, please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.