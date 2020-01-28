Shelly R. Anderson, 56, of Hibbing, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, of natural causes at her home.
She was born April 17, 1963, in Chisholm, to Oliver and Patricia (Bussey) Putkonen. She was a graduate of Chisholm High School and a longtime Chisholm, Keewatin resident. She was united in marriage to Jonathan E. Anderson on Sept. 23, 1983. Shelly worked as a waitress for several restaurants in Hibbing including the Old Howard, Sunrise Bakery and Bailey’s Café. She loved cruising with her husband Jon, listening to Johnny Cash, having backyard BBQs with her kids, and spending quality time with her family and friends, including her Checco’s family.
Shelly is survived by her children, Charles Anderson, Cassandra (Brandon) Bonderson, Jonnie (Cody) Sletten and Magan Anderson; two grandchildren, Samuel and Carlize; siblings, Debbie (Larry) Thronson, Becky Toldo, Brenda Putkonen, Roxy (Geno) Silvestrini, Patti (David) Pogorelc, Tom Putkonen and Missy (Ron) Smith; many nieces, nephews, in-laws and her best friend and cat, Mister.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Ollie; and sister, Laurie.
Visitation: Will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, in Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel, Chisholm with a Celebration of Life to follow at Checco’s in Hibbing.
