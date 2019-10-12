Sheila K. Bloomquist

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved Sheila Kay Bloomquist on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the age of 57.
Sheila was born in Superior, Wis., to Robert and Hazel (Rautio) Haglund, and grew up living with several foster families, including Elmer and Nelma Colby in Lakeside, Wis.
Sheila spent many years working in a variety of positions, most notably as an editor for a publishing company for 13 years. She loved nature, gardening and all things arts and crafts - especially with her grandkids. She treasured her family most of all.
Sheila was the most beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her caring presence and sweet spirit made everyone who knew her feel loved and cherished. Her giddy and joyful laughter was contagious. Her life was marked by her faith in Jesus, her deep and abiding love for people, and her servant’s heart. She was a faithful prayer warrior in all things. She will be so very deeply missed.
Sheila is survived by her husband, Dean; her children, Melissa (Pete) Weseloh, Lindsay (Russell) Schmaltz and Corey (Lisa) Nelson; her grandchildren, Ethan, Ella, Eloise, Noah and Selah; her siblings, Lanny (Pam) Haglund, Janeen (Jay) Miland, Craig Haglund and Rob (Gail) Haglund; and her numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral: Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in Chisholm Baptist Church, Chisholm, Minn., with Rev. Dan Erickson officiating.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service in the church.
Interment: Will take place privately at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
