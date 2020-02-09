Sharon Jeanne Andreas

Sharon J. Andreas, 79, of Chisholm, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at her home.
She was born Aug. 18, 1940, in Chisholm to George and Enis (Santi) Walters. Sharon graduated from Chisholm High School in 1958, and after attending Hibbing Junior College, she moved to Minneapolis where she began her career with the Pillsbury Company in Minneapolis. She retired in 1992 after 33 years as a personnel manager. She then served for 15 years as office manager at the Fred Babcock VFW Post 555 in Richfield, Minn., of which she was an auxiliary member. In 2018, she, finally, truly retired and moved back to her hometown. In addition, she was a great party planner and hostess, Gopher/Viking football fan, world traveler, and bowler.
Sharon is survived by her daughter, Karen (Paul) McNeal; three grandchildren: Erin, Sammi and Sean McNeal all of Chisholm; several cousins; and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral: A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb.14, in Chisholm Baptist Church, with Rev. Dan Erickson officiating.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service in the church.
Burial: Inurnment will be in the Chisholm Cemetery in the Spring.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.