Sharon Jeanne Andreas

Sharon J. Andreas, 79, of Chisholm, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at her home.

She was born Aug. 18, 1940, in Chisholm to George and Enis (Santi) Walters. Sharon graduated from Chisholm High School in 1958, and after attending Hibbing Junior College, she moved to Minneapolis where she began her career with the Pillsbury Company in Minneapolis. She retired in 1992 after 33 years as a personnel manager. She then served for 15 years as office manager at the Fred Babcock VFW Post 555 in Richfield, Minn., of which she was an auxiliary member. In 2018, she, finally, truly retired and moved back to her hometown. In addition, she was a great party planner and hostess, Gopher/Viking football fan, world traveler, and bowler.

Sharon is survived by her daughter, Karen (Paul) McNeal; three grandchildren: Erin, Sammi and Sean McNeal all of Chisholm; several cousins; and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral: A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb.14, in Chisholm Baptist Church, with Rev. Dan Erickson officiating.

Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service in the church.

Burial: Inurnment will be in the Chisholm Cemetery in the Spring.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.

