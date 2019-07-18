Sharon D. Foster

Sharon D. Foster, 78, of Grand Blanc, Mich., and formerly of Flint, Mich., and Hibbing, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her residence.

Sharon was born in Hibbing on March 21, 1941, the daughter of the late Rueben and Margaret (McCabe) Connors. On June 22, 1963, she married Daryl Foster in Hibbing. She was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. Sharon was an elementary school teacher at Flint Community Schools.

She is survived by husband, Daryl; children: Shawn Haff, Leslie (John) Mangapora, and Michelle "Mickey" (Jimmy) Newman; grandchildren: Mitchell, Lauren, Ryan, Alyssa and Katie; sister, Lucy Radovich; and brother, Patrick (Coetta) Connors.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Liz Berklich and Kay Nevanen.

Funeral: A funeral mass was celebrated earlier this month at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Burton, Mich.

