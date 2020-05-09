Sharon Ann (Gauthier) Gunderson

Sharon Ann Gunderson, 68, of Biwabik, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Essentia Hospital Duluth.
Sharon was born to Bernard J. Gauthier, July 27, 1951, in Lafayette, La. She attended school and graduated from High School in Lafayette, La.
Sharon worked as a cook at AEOA in Mt. Iron and Virginia, Minn., for 10 years where she met her best friends Kim, Carry and Shelly.
Sharon enjoyed doing arts and crafts, cooking (her Louisiana cuisine) and fishing.
Sharon is survived by her significant other for 30 years, Erwin (Butch) Butler of Biwabik, Minn.; daughters, Heather O’Neil of Portland Ore., and Shannon O’Neil of Seattle Wash.; and grandchildren, Melody, Dominic and Daisy. Her aunt and uncle, Jack and Jeanette Domingue; and cousins, Carol and Myra.
Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Gauthier of Lafayette, La.
Funeral: There will be a celebration of Sharon’s life at a later date to be determined.
Arrangements are with Cremation Society of MN Duluth.
