Schuyler D. Mitchell, 85, of Nashwauk, fought a good fight but is now at peace. He passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He joins his lost loved ones in heaven and we are positive it will be filled with his larger than life presence and know it just got a little brighter there.
His life passed by thoughtfully and with great joy. He was a miner, a naval reservist, a teacher and coach, and his favorite occupation was detective for the Anoka County sheriff’s office. He finished out the latter of his career working continuously for Itasca County as an assistant engineer, a heavy equipment operator and when he hit the Gopher 5, he retired from the road and bridge crew, just up the road from Nashwauk. Dad valued his community and worked for the citizens of Nashwauk, St. Celia’s church, the Nashwauk City Council, zoning, planning, American Legion, Knights of Columbus and many others.
When old age set in, it knocked dad off his feet, but before that he lived an active life filled with people. Everyone knew Schuyler. He could be found any morning at the local café enjoying the town gossip with the other grandpas. He enjoyed his neighbors and could be called upon at any time to lend a hand. He shopped local and was very proud of his town and its people. When we were kids, and with our own kids, a trip to Hardware Hank with Dad was the best. Fred’s Grocery store saw him daily, and during the summer, if he was not at the Swan Lake Golf Course with his buddies, he was riding his lawnmower up the street and stopping to do a few on the way. On his off days, he would be riding his 4-wheeler with his friends on the trails, and love hunting and fishing. He was always on the hunt for the ever elusive muskie named Charlie, that lived in every lake we fished. His kids and grandkids were always his top priority and he would drop everything if someone was coming over. His laughter and love could fill any room, and he reached out to anyone we knew and welcomed them. There are many fond memories our friends have of him because he was just that great.
Dad loved guns, shooting them and teaching us all how to shoot. He always was shopping for the latest kitchen gadget and smoker grills. The 4th of July in Nashwauk is our family tradition and it is because of dad, and it will continue to be.
Dad touched many lives and he leaves his children and grandchildren to continue his legacy of family, happiness and community. Greg (Byung), Terry (Christie), Jill (Joel), Mark and Ryan know that if they are half as good of a father to their kids as he was to us, then they are very lucky. His grandchildren, Allie Jo (Aaron), Tatyana, Kaylee, Riley (Morgan), Kate, Eva, Abby, and Joselynn, have many memories to share at the fire and are so blessed to have had him as long as they did. Lastly, but equally as important, dad will be remembered by his cousin Jackie Cade. She selflessly and without complaint, gave him care with so much love and patience, we know she will be up for sainthood someday. No one has taken better care of another person than Jackie did with dad. We are forever grateful.
Dad will be forever missed but continues to live on in all of us.
Services are pending, but an announcement will be made when we can all join safely and celebrate the best dad this earth had to offer.
Until we meet again, Dad…
~ The kids.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.