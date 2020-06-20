Sallylou “Sally” Rose Elj, 67, of Pengilly, Minn., passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, Minn.
Sally was born in 1952 to Ludwig and Rose Nagler in Little Falls, Minn. She graduated from Nashwauk High School and later on went to Hibbing Community College where she received her Nursing Aid Certificate. With that, she worked at Leisure Hills for 12 years until she retired.
Sally enjoyed camping and fishing, spending time with her grandkids. She was an avid card player, enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, and watching birds. Sally was an excellent cook, making many great meals for her family. She also loved to dance, and go bowling, which she was very skilled at.
Sally is survived by her husband, Darrell; daughter, Tina Jorgenson; son, Tim Elj; grandchildren, Tanner and Ana Elj, Shi Oswald, and Haley Jorgenson; her bothers, Tony (Doreen), and Martin (Arlys) Nagler; and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Nagler; brothers, Bin, Jerome, Edward, Gary, and Larry Nagler.
Funeral: Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, Nashwauk, Minn. Fr. Joseph Sobolik will officiate.
Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial: Will be at Nashwauk Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.