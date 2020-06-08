Ruth Jean Kne, 92, of Chisholm, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm. She was born July 21, 1927, in Chisholm, to John and Mary (Rosc) Mlachnik. She was a Chisholm High School graduate class of 1945, a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, and a lifelong Chisholm resident. Ruth was united in marriage to Stanley Kne on June 5, 1948. She worked at various department stores before becoming a pioneer as one of the first female employees at Hibbing Taconite. Ruth also served as a volunteer with Meals on Wheels, as well as the Hull Rust Mine View Center. She enjoyed cooking and baking, especially her famous potica. She loved to play cards, bocce ball, bowling, volleyball and all games that involved her family. Ruth was a special person who always put family first. Her Sunday dinners were a family tradition everyone loved. She was also a loyal fan of all her children and grandchildren's activities, with basketball being her favorite. “Grandma Ruthie” was a kind, caring, thoughtful, loving, generous person whose wit and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Ruth is survived by her children: Jeanne Mueller, Jon (Sheila), Jim (Laurie); 10 grandchildren: Molly Hartman, Chris Greiner, Shelly Lappi, Angie Greiner, Austin Campbell, Natalie Yaroscak, Ryan and Courtney Kne, Aaron and Jennifer Kne; 14 great-grandchildren: Ethan, Eli, Evan, Jonas, Jaxon, Aria, Tessa, Taylor, Trace, Hannah, Connor, Peighton, McKenna and Cruz; brother, Richard (Ann) Mlachnik; special family friend Gloria Vukmonich; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Judi; son-in-law, Harry; siblings, Florence and Dennis.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Manor for their kind and excellent care.
Funeral: Due to current events a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm.
Burial: Inurnment will be a private service at the Chisholm Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
