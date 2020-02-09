Ruby Lynne Steckel (Sampson) passed away on Friday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the age of 80 in the Grand Itasca hospital in Grand Rapids, Minn.

She grew up in Chisholm.

There will be no funeral. Ruby was cremated.

