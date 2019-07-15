Rosemarie Bolden, 74, of Hibbing and formerly of Germany, Kentucky and Oklahoma, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
She was born March 13, 1945, in Wiesbaden, Germany, the daughter of Hans and Anna Schlemmer. She attended school in Wiesbaden. Rosemarie was united in marriage to Jerry L. Bolden on Sept. 15, 1972, in Germany.
Rosemarie worked at MDI in Hibbing and prior to that at JCPenney in Hibbing.
She is survived by her husband: Jerry; children: Marco (Tanya) Bolden of Arizona, Patrick (Kari) Bolden of Hibbing, and Bryan Bolden of Hibbing, Manuela, Rudiger, and Markus of Germany; many grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Ellen (Howard) Barker, and Neva Hartenstein; brothers-in-law: Steve (Jackie) Bolden, and Carl “Bubsy” Bolden, Jr.; several nieces and nephews; and numerous family, extended family, and friends in Germany and the United States.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; two brothers; and son: Harald.
Funeral: A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial: Inurnment will be in the Hibbing Park “Maple Hill” Cemetery.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.