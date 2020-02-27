Rose Toman, 100, of Hibbing, formerly of Chisholm, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Hillcrest Alice Assisted living.

She was born Feb. 11, 1920, in Chisholm to Mr. and Mrs. Peter Smilanich. She was a lifelong Chisholm resident. Rose was united in marriage to William Toman.

Funeral: Services will be held at noon Monday, March 2, in St. Vasilije of Ostrog Serbian Eastern Orthodox Church of Chisholm, with Fr. Milos Zivkovic officiating.

Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service in the church.

Burial: Interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery.

