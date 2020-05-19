Rose (Tobak) Bradovich, a lifelong Chisholm resident, passed away on May 18, 2020, at Grand Village Nursing Home in Grand Rapids, Minn.
She was born on Oct. 31, 1925, to Rose (Samsa) and Jack Tobak of Chisholm.
While Rose was in high school, she began working at the Roslyn Shop, a store with lovely women’s clothing. She had a keen eye for fashion and after high school, she began her career at Herberger's Department Store in Hibbing. Soon World War II ended, and Chisholm’s young men returned. Not long after, Rose met the love of her life, John Bradovich, while both were attendants at the nuptials of mutual friends. While the bride and bridesmaids wore gowns, the men proudly wore their paratrooper uniforms instead of tuxedos.
Rose and John began their courtship and married in 1947. As a wife and mother, Rose was a creative, artistic soul, a home remodeler, and a superb cook and baker. Her experience with clothing and love of sewing helped her to create countless costumes and outfits for her children and dresses for her sisters. She could make perfect alterations as well.
Rose always stressed the values of honesty, education, hard work and organization. Her eyes glowed with pride when she spoke of her children.
While her “palace” was her home, where she created unique accessories and furniture, Rose also enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends. A highlight was a trip to Europe in 1987. Rose and John toured Slovenia, Croatia and Bosnia and visited the birthplaces of their parents. Returning from the former Yugoslavia, they toured Germany’s Rhineland Pfalz before visiting Paris with their daughter, Connie, who lived in Europe at the time.
Despite their busy family life, Rose and John felt the importance of community involvement. Rose worked to ensure that Chisholm followed sound government practices. She was even quoted by Amy Klobuchar in her book, The Senator Next Door.
Rose was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Church, St. Anne Society, and KSKJ. She also was an active member of St. Joseph's Women's Study Club, the PTA and the Band Boosters.
Rose is survived by her younger sisters, Mary Ruth Cameron of Mount Pleasant, S.C., and Judith Tabak of Renton, Wash.; four children: Tom (Penny) Bradovich of Lakeville, Minn., Connie (Michael Pennock) Van Blarcum of Las Vegas, Nev., Lea (Angus Lawson) Bradovich of Santa Fe, N.M., and Bob (Susan Babcock) Bradovich of Eau Claire, Wis.; three grandchildren: Sunnie (Travis) McQueen of Layton, Utah, Nikki (Landon) Hampshire of South Willard, Utah and Tyler (Whitney Francis) Bradovich of Clearfield, Utah; and four great-grandchildren: Alex Johnson of Ann Arbor, Mich., Halle Johnson of Layton, Utah, Gage Cassell of South Willard, Utah, and Ada Rose Bradovich of Clearfield, Utah.
Funeral: Rose will be honored at a private funeral service at Rupp Funeral Home in Chisholm on a date to be determined.
Burial: Interment will be at Chisholm's Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Chisholm Public Schools where Rose, John and all their children graduated or to the Chisholm Public Library.
The Bradovich family would like to thank the staff at Grand Village and Essentia Hospice for their loving care of both John and Rose in their final stages of life.
"Peace I leave you, my Peace be with you."
