Rose B. Rizzio, 98, Shakopee, Minn., formerly of Nashwauk, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in St. Gertrude’s Health and Rehab Center, Shakopee.
She was born in Nashwauk on July 12, 1921, the daughter of S.B. and Mary Williams. Rose graduated from the Nashwauk High School in 1939 and then attended beauty school in Duluth. She returned to Nashwauk where she owned and operated the Vanity Beauty Shop. In 1956 she married Frank Rizzio and in 1958 they moved to Keewatin where Rose decided to spend all her time taking care of her family. She and her husband enjoyed many good times at the Elks Lodge and the Moose Lodge. She also volunteered at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in the kitchen. In her free time Rose liked to cook, play cards or visit a local casino.
She is survived by her sons Jan (Candy) Rizzio of Savage, Minn., and Albert of Flint, Mich.; three grandchildren: Becky Rizzio, Ryan (Ashley) Rizzio and Stephanie Rizzio; her great-grandchildren, Addison and Bryce Rizzio; sister-in-law, Mary Williams, Bovey; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; and her siblings: Nunzi, Philip, George, Otto, Ernest “Patsy”, Frank, Louis and Robert “Bobby” Williams, Millie Alampi, Betty Saccoman, Mary Chianelli and Ida Vesel.
Funeral: Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, in the Dougherty Funeral Home, Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial: Will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery, Hibbing.
Memorials: May be made to the Allina Hospice.
Funeral arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
