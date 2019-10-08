Ronald G. Edmonds, longtime resident of Holmes Beach, Fla., born and raised in Hibbing, Minn., passed away early Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
He was the beloved son of Eddie and Minnie (Olin) Edmonds (deceased), husband of Judy (Koslowski) Edmonds (deceased); and is survived by his wife, Charlene (Wilson) Edmonds; daughter, Kim (Edmonds) Malone; sons: Todd and Chad Edmonds, Jon (Heather) Hughes ; along with six grandchildren: Ashlee, Chase and Caylyn, Jaden, Judith Jade and Tegan; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral: An informal Celebration of Life will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Bayfront Park on Anna Maria Island.
We will be having a more organized Celebration of Ron’s life in the near future on Anna Maria Island.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers we are requesting that donations be made in Ron’s name to his beloved AMI Turtle Watch that he spent 20 years happily volunteering.
https://islandturtlewatch.com/get-involved/make-a-donation/
