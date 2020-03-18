Ronald D. Valley, 87, of Hibbing, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in his home.
He was born April 20, 1932, in Hibbing, to Irving and Rhoda Valley. Ron entered the Navy and served on the aircraft carriers USS Essex and USS Badoeng Strait during the Korean War. Following the war, he enrolled in the electrical program at Dunwoody Institute, graduating in 1958. He was a journeyman electrician working out of IBEW Local #294 for over 30 years. He traveled the world for his job, living in Africa, Aruba and other distant locations, retiring in 1994.
He was a life member of the VFW Post 8510, a charter member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #4456, a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, the Algonquin Club, the Maple Hill Community Center and helped form the Town of Stuntz Volunteer Fire Dept. In his free time, Ron loved to bird and deer hunt, fish, trap, golf, put up wood for the winters and headed to the “shack” whenever he could. In later years he loved watching his grandchildren in the many sports they were involved in. Ron loved hot weather, and spent many winters in Florida.
He is survived by his wife, Bettie; his children, Lori (Chris) Stuart of Sauk Rapids, Minn., Greg (Nicole) Valley of St. Cloud, Minn., Jeff (Jane) Valley of Forest Lake, Minn., Kari (Van) Bautch of Forest Lake and Rachael (Rick) Barbera of Andover, Minn.; his brother, Robert Valley of Hibbing; 16 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his faithful companion and co-pilot, Jazzy.
Funeral: Due to the CDC guidelines for the coronavirus, private services are planned.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
