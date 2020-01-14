Ronald A. Borbiconi, 87, a lifelong resident of Hibbing, died peacefully at home on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Hibbing.
Ron was born Feb. 28, 1932, to Edith (Sorci) and August Borbiconi, the youngest of two boys. After a joyful upbringing in North Hibbing, Ron married Frances Brick on Feb. 1, 1957. Together they created a beautiful family bringing Craig and Leslie into the world. He adored his beautiful wife and was proud of his children. Ron was a man that could not sit still, he loved all activities, especially golfing, bowling and bocce, never letting age be his handicap. He also greatly enjoyed his morning coffee with friends. Ron was a proud Veteran and used his life experiences to help others. He had a real zest for life and touched many people.
Ron is survived by his son, Craig Borbiconi, Hibbing; daughter, Leslie (Joe) Antunovich, Chicago, Ill.; brother, Eugene Borbiconi, Hibbing; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Frances in 2012; and an infant brother, Alfred Borbiconi.
Funeral: Services for Ron will be noon Friday, Jan.17, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. Anthony Craig will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Friday.
Burial: Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Ron, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
