Some people only walk this earth for a short time. Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us. On Saturday, June 6, 2020, Rommy rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings.
Romelle “Rommy” F. Toldo, 77, of Chisholm, passed away peacefully at St. Lukes in Duluth.
She was born July 30, 1942, in Chisholm, to Charles “Choppy” and Sophie (Drechnik) Silvestri. Rommy was united in marriage to Frank “Butch” Toldo on Oct. 19, 1964. She was a member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed being a waitress and pizza maker at her family’s restaurant Choppy’s Pizza in Chisholm. She holds the record as the youngest pizza maker in the nation at the age of 14. Rommy enjoyed gardening, quilting, sewing and most of all, her top priority and love was her family. She welcomed everyone with a hug, a cup of coffee and her daily baked goods. Her passion for baking began in high school when she was awarded the 1960 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow. To know Rommy was to love Rommy.
Rommy is survived by her husband, Butch; daughters: Cathy (Jack) Drummond, Carrie (Vince Nelson) Toldo, and Charlene (Jeff) Eskelson; grandma to: Kat (Shawn), Ashley (Anthony), Blake, Gregory, David (Cy) and Ryan; GiGi to: Breelynn, Gage, and Julia; sister, Shirley (Bill) Taramelli; brother, Bobby (Mary) Silvestri; sister-in-law, Linda Silvestri; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Geno.
The family would like to thank the Chisholm and Hibbing Ambulance, Fairview Hospital, Life Link, St. Luke’s ICU and Hospice, and her special nurses, Anna and Carrie.
Funeral: A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm, with Rev. Anthony Craig as celebrant.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment: Will be at the Chisholm Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message, please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com
