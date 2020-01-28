Roland Weaver, 62, of Hibbing, died on Jan. 24, 2020.
Roland was born in Pennsylvania in 1957. It was there that he learned his trade of masonry and met the love of his life, Beulah. They married in 1976, and celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary together last May. Together they made homes in Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Florida and Canada.
Feeling God’s calling on his life, Roland attended seminary to become an ordained minister and found a church home in Hibbing (Open Door Church), where he has been the pastor for the last 34 years. Roland and Beulah worked as a team. They loved traveling and escaping the winter to California. They spent many wonderful days together at the “cabin” up north, working and relaxing in the beautiful outdoors. Roland raised two sons, Jeremy and Josh. He raised his boys to follow the example he set, to become men who love God, and live their lives with purpose and integrity. He loved hunting, fishing, and golfing with his boys. Especially golfing. Thirteen years ago, Roland began a new role in life as a proud “Papa” to grand-children. He loved spending time with his grand-kids. He lit up when he talked about them and how proud he was of their accomplishments. Roland loved his church family and poured his heart into Open Door Church. He had an unyielding passion for seeing people come to know the Lord, so they could live in God’s unending grace and freedom. Roland was loved by those who met him and he will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and community.
Roland is survived by his wife, Beulah Weaver, Hibbing; children, Jeremiah (Amanda) Weaver, Proctor, Minn., Joshua (Angela) Weaver, Hibbing; grandchildren, Evan and Ian Weaver, Penelope Weaver; siblings, Linda (Donald) Good; and extended family, and wonderful friends.
He was preceded in death by his grand-daughter, Amelia Weaver; his parents, Roy and Helen Weaver; and his sister, Susan Martin.
Funeral: The celebration of Roland’s life will be at 11 a.m. at Open Door Church on Saturday, Feb. 1. Lunch will be served immediately after the service.
Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials: Are preferred to Open Door Church or Habitat for Humanity.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www. doughertyofhibbing.com.
