Roger Warren Larson (“Fargo” and “the Great One”), 81, of Bovey, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.
Roger was born Aug. 16, 1938, to Anton and Madeline Larson in Harvey, N.D. He grew up in Brookston, Minn., and later moved to Hibbing. He graduated from Hibbing High School in 1956. He owned and operated R.W. Larson Insurance in Hibbing until he retired. He met his wife Jackie Larson at the Sawmill Inn in Grand Rapids in 1977. They married on Nov. 11, 1978, in Hibbing, and they made their home on Hartley Lake in Bovey.
Roger had a great sense of humor. He loved to have fun, be out on the lake, and be surrounded by family and friends. He loved to sing and play on the “humstrum.”
Roger is survived by his sister, Marge; his children: Tony (Lesa Ann), Lisa, Jon and Chris; grandchildren: Anton, Tiffany, Kristen, Abigail and Andrew.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Jackie.
Funeral: Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 at Lawron Presbyterian Church on Scenic 7 Highway (35254 Scenic Hwy, Bovey, MN 55709). Rev. Dorothy Duquette will conduct services.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial: Services will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing at a later date.
Memorials: Are preferred to the Lawron Presbyterian Church.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.