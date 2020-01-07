Roger J. Boucher, 85, Hibbing, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Lustila Assisted Living Home. He was born Aug. 2, 1934, in Hibbing to Amos and Helmi Boucher. Roger was a 1952 Hibbing High School graduate. He graduated from Hibbing Junior College in 1954 and then enlisted in the Army where he was stationed in Germany. He married Veronica “Ronnie” Novak on March 3, 1962. They lived in Colorado where he worked at Parade Packaging. In 1970 they moved to Minneapolis where Roger worked for Budget Power. In 1996 they returned to make their home in Hibbing. He was a member of the Finnish Americans of Hibbing, the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, the Slovenian Home, and was truly a world traveler who enjoyed visiting relatives all over the U.S., Europe and Korea. He also enjoyed polka music and was an avid sports fan. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lustila Assisted Living and NorthStar Hospice for the superb care given to Roger.
He is survived by his wife, Ronnie; children: Col. John A. (Jill) Boucher of Williamsburg, Va., and Dana M. Le Duc of St. Paul, Minn.; brother, Ronald A. (Linda) Boucher in Arizona; brother-in-law Steve (Mary Ellen) Novak in Texas; his grandchildren: Nicholas J. White, Ryan P. Hayes, Jack A. Boucher and James A. Boucher; nephews, nieces, many cousins, special cousin, Dennis Flynn, who accompanied him to Snap Fitness for five years, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Steve and Frances Novak; and a grandson, Benjamin R. Hayes.
Funeral: Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, in the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be in the church on Saturday prior to the service beginning with the rosary at 9:30 a.m.
Burial: Will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Chisholm.
Memorials: Can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
