Rodney M. Johnson, 71, Grand Rapids, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in St. Luke’s Hospital, Duluth.
He was born Aug. 11, 1948, in Duluth, the son of Melvin W. and Patricia A. (Brisk) Johnson. He grew up in the Proctor and Pike Lake areas and had been a resident of the Midway area of Grand Rapids since 1973. Rodney and Melissa Haburt were married on Sept. 5, 1970, in Duluth. He had owned and operated Iron Range Redi Mix and Range Precon in Hibbing and had also worked for Duluth Redi Mix, Troumbly Brothers, and Schwartz Redi Mix. Rodney was a member of the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church of Coleraine, was a member of the D.A.V. and was a Navy Seabee during the Vietnam War.
Rodney is survived by his wife, Melissa; sons, Ryan and Bryan D. (LaNea) Johnson; and grandchildren: Ryan P., Hannah, Haleigh, Tyler, and Jacob.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Alvin Lout.
Funeral: There will be an 11 a.m. funeral Mass on Saturday, Jan. 25, in the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Coleraine.
Visitation: Will begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue until the funeral Mass at the church on Saturday.
Burial: Interment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Duluth.
Arrangements are by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.
