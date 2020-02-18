Roberta ‘Robbie’ Lee McNamee

Robbie passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in her home in Coon Rapids under hospice care with family holding her hands until the end.
She was born March 21, 1952, to David and Helen Samson of Hibbing.
After high school, she graduated from Patricia Stevens School of Fashion Merchandising and Modeling then worked at JCPenney and Braun’s in Minneapolis, then Maurices in Duluth. She was promoted to manage a new Maurices feminine shop in Duluth, “The Closet.”
Robbie married Jim McNamee in 1983 and moved to Coon Rapids raising their daughter Danielle and where her love of gardening led to gardening contracts beautifying her many client’s properties as well as her own yard. She also worked at Lawn King Landscaping.
Robbie had a smile and personality that all her many friends and family will talk about and remember forever. She was a beautiful woman, gorgeous, always positive, and she will be sadly missed.
Robbie is survived by husband, Jim; daughter, Danielle; stepson, Joseph McNamee (North Branch); stepdaughter, Elisa Storey (Sauk Rapids); seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sisters, Carol Avalos (California), Debbie Nordstrom; and brother, David Samson of Hibbing; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and so, so many wonderful friends.
She was preceded in death by parents, David and Helen Samson; grandparents, aunts, uncles, and stepson, Patrick McNamee.
Funeral: She was cremated as she wished and a celebration of life and funeral will still take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Zion Lutheran Church, 1601 4th Ave S., Anoka.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the funeral service.
Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home-Anoka, 763-421-0220, www.thurston-lindberg.com
