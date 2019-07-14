Roberta (Birdie) Jean Pernat, 61, passed away on April 17, 2019, at Aspenwood Home in Hibbing, with her sister and caregiver by her side.
Roberta was born Aug. 26, 1957, in Chisholm, to Joseph and Agnes (Tylla) Pernat, who embracing Roberta’s Down Syndrome, vowed to give her the best care humanly possible, which surely contributed to her remarkable longevity.
Roberta enjoyed her school years in Chisholm under the guidance of exceptional and caring teachers. She continued training and worked at the Range Center for 35 years. For several summers, Roberta especially enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics. She took such joy in simple things, being with her family, listening to music, watching Mickey Mouse, opening her (or anyone else’s) presents and could never pass by a free pamphlet.
Roberta is survived by her siblings, Marshall Pernat, Carol (Richard) Dionne and Kathy (Ron) Hanson; nephews: Ryan (Crimsen) Hanson and Aaron (Mikayla Kielty) Hanson; nieces, Marsha (Travis) Huddy and Jennifer (John) Gregelko; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe in 1974 and Agnes in 2018.
The family wishes to express thanks to the staff at Aspenwood Home and Hawthorne Home for many years of compassionate care, love and support; appreciation of the staff at Fairview Range Medical Center and hospice care for their attentiveness during her final weeks; and gratitude for the love and attention given her throughout her 61 years by her many friends and family.
Funeral: A memorial gathering will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, with prayers at 11:30 a.m. at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm, with the Rev. Fred Method officiating.
Burial: Inurnment will be at Chisholm Cemetery.
