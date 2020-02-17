Robert Warren Jensen, 72, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at his home with family at his side.
He was born Dec. 1, 1947, in Hibbing the son of Wallace and Irene (Johnson) Jensen. He was a graduate of Hibbing High School and the Hibbing Vo-Tech Electrician’s Program. He was united in marriage to Judy Kay Nylund on April 16, 1966, in Hibbing.
Bob worked as an electrician for more than 40 years through the I.B.E.W. Local Union 294. He also served as their Assistant Business Manager and Business Manager. He was a member of the Sons of Norway Midnatsolen Lodge 058, The Mesaba Lodge 255, The Loyal Order of the Moose 1510, and Past President of the Sr. Men’s League at the Hibbing Municipal Golf Course. Bob enjoyed golf, deer hunting, hockey, softball and bowling.
Bob is survived by his children: Bobbi Jo (Jim) Von Alman of Pengilly, Stacie (Jeff) Pouh of Oshkosh, Wis., Jeremy (Rebecca) Jensen of Nashwauk; siblings: Sue (Dan) Rootes of Fargo, N.D., and Richard (Dianne) Jensen of Hibbing; grandchildren: K.C. Jensen, Turner (Ashlie) Von Alman, Olivia Von Alman, Kassandra Pouh, Brian (Casey) Pouh, Hunter Pouh, Cooper (Michelle) Jensen, Chloe Jensen, Georgie Jensen, Hailey Jensen, Breanna Zaitz, and Emily Zaitz; great-grandchildren: Aydin, Nevaeh, Ella, Jadyn, Kennedy, Delaynee, Kyra, and Kaynen; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy; sister, Pat Mancuso; and brother, Steve Jensen.
Funeral: Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home Chapel. Greg Anderson will be the celebrant.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service.
Burial: Inurnment will be in the Hibbing Park “Maple Hill” Cemetery at a later date.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.