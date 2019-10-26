Robert W. Wellbrock, age 61, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Mt. Iron, Minn.
He was born Feb. 3, 1958 to Clifford W. and Virginia A. (Salsider) Wellbrock in Vadnais Heights, Minn. Robert moved to Hibbing in 1974. He was employed with various places throughout his lifetime, including; Hibbing Taconite as a millwright, the Coast to Coast store in Chisholm for 15 years, he drove truck on and off again for nearly 10 years, and finally he worked as a delivery man for the Bach Yen restaurant from 2003-2015. He enjoyed fishing, kayaking, bicycling, gardening, and building model airplanes as his pastimes.
He is survived by his son, Ian (Emily) Rokser, Milwaukee, Wis.; their four children, Jude, Levi, Seth, and Rose Rokser; his dear friends, the Alice Russo family of Hibbing; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Wellbrock; and sister, Kathy.
Funeral: Services for Robert will be at noon, Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. Dennis Rokser will officiate.
Visitation: Will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Thursday.
Interment: Will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Range Memory Walk located at 3520 E. 7th Avenue, Hibbing, MN 55746, or Fairview Range Hospice in Hibbing. Robert’s family would like to express a sincere thank you to the Greenview and the Diamond Willow Staffs for the outstanding care Robert has received over the past few years.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.