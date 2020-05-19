Robert "Skip" Black Jr. passed away Friday, May 15, 2020.

He touched many lives through business, church, golfing, fishing and AA.

He is survived by three siblings, three children, and one grandchild.

May he rest in peace.

To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Black Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries