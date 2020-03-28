Robert P. Hinz, 95, lifelong resident of Hibbing, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020, in the Fairview Range Medical Center, Hibbing.
He was born on Oct. 8, 1924, to George and Maida Hinz. Bob graduated in 1943 from Hibbing High School. He enlisted in the Army and was later transferred to the Army Air Corps where he served his country in WWII as an airplane mechanic in the South Pacific. He entered into marriage to Claire Stangfield on Dec. 11, 1954. Bob was employed at the Hibbing airport following his service to his country and later had a thirty eight year career with Northwestern Bell. Bob was a talented model ship builder and was instrumental in building two model ships of the USS Enterprise aircraft carrier which are on display in the EEA Museum in Oshkosh, Wis., and the Naval Museum in Pensacola, Fla. He was a member of the EEA, the VFW Post #8510, the Drum and Bugle Corp and the Bong Museum where he was part of the team that restored the Richard I Bong P38 Lightning plane. Bob loved to watch hockey, race boats and to hunt and fish at the shack in the Northwest Angle. Most of all, he loved to spend time at the cabin on Little Sturgeon Lake. The Hinz family would like to thank Guardian Angels, the doctors and nurses and the case managers at RRHC for the loving care they provided.
Bob is survived by his sons, Robert P Hinz Jr. of Hibbing, Patrick (Kim) Hinz of Duluth, and Daniel Hinz of Hibbing; along with his granddaughter, Samantha (Jim) Schweiger of Severn, Md.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Claire; his parents; his sister-in-law, Ann Stangfield; and brother-in-law, Jerry Samsa.
Funeral: Services for Bob have been temporarily postponed to a later date. His service will be at the Dougherty Funeral Home, Hibbing and a later notice will be published at the time.
Burial: Will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
