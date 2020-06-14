Robert P. Hinz

Robert P. Hinz, 95, Hibbing, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in the Fairview Range Medical Center, Hibbing.

Funeral: Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, with a visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the Dougherty Funeral Home, Hibbing.

