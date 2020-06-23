Robert (Bob) J. Kruchoski passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the age of 92.
He was born on July 24, 1927, in the Hartley Location, Chisholm, Minn., to Anton Kruchoski, who immigrated to the USA from Galicia, Poland, and Julia E. (Hudy) Kruchoski of Chisholm. Bob graduated from Chisholm High School in 1945. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Ticonderoga, CV-14. After WWII, he returned to Chisholm and attended and graduated from Hibbing Community College and the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Science degree.
He began work at Western Electric Company (AT&T) in Minneapolis as an inspector of purchased products for the Bell System.
In 1952 he married Edna (Boots) Morain and resided in St. Louis, Mo. Later he transferred to Chicago and was promoted to department chief in quality assurance of Bell Communications research in Schaumburg, Ill., and advanced to director level in management prior to retiring on Nov. 11, 1986. He returned to the Iron Range and resided in Hibbing until his death.
Bob was a life member of the telephone pioneers of America and also VFW Post 8510. He was also a member of The Salvation Army, including chairman of the board for a three-year term. For many years he was a volunteer at IronWorld in Chisholm. He was a member of the United Wesley Methodist Church in Hibbing where he was married in 1952.
Robert is survived by his wife, Edna (Boots); and daughter, Diane of San Antonio, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bernard Kruchoski; sister, Elizabeth (Kruchoski) Bayliss; brothers, Eugene of Wisconsin and Francis of Chisholm.
The Kruchoski family would like to express sincere appreciation and thanks for the outstanding care given by Dr. Mark Versich and Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center. The family also wants to express their gratitude to Denny and Karen Amore of Schaumberg, Ill., for the American flag they presented to Robert on his 80th birthday, which draped the casket.
Funeral: A private family memorial service will be held at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing on Thursday, June 25. Deacon Richard Johnston will officiate
Burial: Private interment will take place at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
